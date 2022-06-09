All Hollywood law firms are fighting for Johnny Depp's lawyer

Lawyer Camilla Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in the lawsuit against Amber Heard, was bombarded with job offers at Hollywood law firms. This is reported by The New York Post, citing its own sources.

"Talent agents are circling around Camille because they see her as a unicorn - a smart, sophisticated, level-headed defender who was so persuasive during the process that they began to recognize her," the source of the publication explained.

The interlocutor of the publication added that Camilla Vazquez's belonging to national minorities in the United States also plays in her favor.

Camilla Vasquez also received cooperation offers from several television companies.

"Of course, Camilla's voice will carry weight in legal discussions, and broadcasters are literally jumping on the opportunity to talk to her about her on-air appearances," the source said.

Now Camilla Vazquez remains an employee of the law firm Brown Rudnick.

Earlier, the court found Amber Heard guilty of defamation of Johnny Depp. A court in Fairfax, Virginia, found Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard guilty of libeling the actor in a case to protect his honor and dignity. The court hearing was broadcast by Fox News.

The jury also decided that there was malicious intent behind Heard's accusations against her ex-husband. They also ruled that the actress must pay Depp $ 15 million in compensation.

The jury also ruled in Heard's favor, ruling that Depp slandered her on one count out of three. They awarded her $2 million in damages.

Depp himself did not take part in the final meeting. According to media reports, he followed the trial from the UK.

Depp filed a $50 million libel suit in response to a 2018 Washington Post article in which Heard wrote about domestic violence.

The material does not mention the name of the actor, but he claims that it cost him the roles. He also accused his ex-wife of domestic violence.