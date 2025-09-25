Alix Earle And Val Chmerkovskiy Deliver Iconic Jive On Dancing With The Stars

Instagram/@alix_earle

For One-Hit Wonders Night, TikTok sensation Alix and pro Val Chmerkovskiy pulled out all the stops for a high-energy Jive to “Mambo No. 5”. A gas of exuberance and technical skill, this show’s highlight quickly went viral on social media. Viewers unsatisfied with the judges’ scoring of this high-fun act took to social media to voice their opinions.

This video was shared by the official Dancing With The Stars account with a baton caption: “Alix Earle and pro Val Chmerkovskiy perform a Jive to ‘Mambo No. 5’ by Lou Bega.” The clip shows Earle and Chmerkovskiy doing tight kicks and flicks together in excellent harmony, hardly hiding those broad smiles that were expressions of pure joy. At one point, Earle even gave her trademark headstand at the start, sending a little nod to her TikTok fans.

Ones who felt the judges together with the audience created fireworks and said this was the “most entertaining dance of the night,” adding that “the score did not reflect the insane talent here.” The view was largely shared by many, one clearly stating simply and plainly, “They gypped you with the score this was AMAZING.” Others boasted it was their “Favorite of the night!!!” and expressed how the joy came almost off the dancers.

This social-media darling-and-pro combo was really working. A longtime Chmerkovskiy fan shared, “I love val! Ive been watching him since I was a kid and he is just radiant.” Another observer noted how the dancer “makes it look so easy,” a true tribute to his truly professional ability. Support for Earle was totally overwhelming; one even spoke out: “Im legitimately so impressed @alix_earle,” signifying how the crowd was converted for DWTS through sweat and pure talent.

Some comments showed just how fun and viral-proofing are for the routine. “Alix with her signature move at the beginning 😂🤭🥰,” someone said. Another chimed in, jokingly, “if you catch us trying this headstand in the aisles, no, you didn’t 👀.” It was also said, quite a few times actually, that this performance was so much fun to be repeated. “I could watch this all day 👏👏,” said a superfan. The one complaint was about the production value, not the performers: “Loved this dance! The camera work needs to be better!!”

The vast goodwill has rendered Alix Earle, social media darling and bestie of TikTok-alicious dance moves, into a strong competition favorite. Here was one fan awaiting Week 3: “Can’t wait to see her in Week 3 for TikTok week. Ik my girl got it in the bag 😎.” These joined forces literally make you want to stand up and cheer, cementing her transition from social media darling into an actual competitive ballroom dancer. Voila: The highest energy, most aggressive Jive-fueled classic one-hit-wonder stomp makes the definitive statement as one of the most memorable dances of the season so far. Her recent Poppi drink collab and the epic internship launch at UT show her business savvy, while fans have enjoyed seeing her enjoy Miami afternoons and pay homage to Lady Gaga. Her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, has also been in the news recently.