Alexia Nepola's Future On Real Housewives Of Miami Sparks Heated Debate

There is actually a huge debate in recent weeks about whether or not Alexia Nepola deserves a spot on The Real Housewives Of Miami. The discussion gave us a glimpse at just how polarizing a longtime cast member has now become.

The Real Housewives Polls posed the simple-yet-wickedly-heavy question: “Is there still a place for Alexia Nepola on the cast of #RHOM?” followed by a flamingo, the symbol that goes hand-in-hand with the Miami edition. Coming after that was nothing short of a digital battleground, with pro and anti-Nepola forces clashing over whether or not she is worth to the series.

Defenders came out full force in support of her. One user even went so far as to describe her as queen of this cast, so of course, she has to be there. Another user exclaimed, “She IS the cast.” Many wrote in agreement that Nepola is crucial to the identity of the show. One loyal viewer wrote, “Alexia IS the Real Housewives of Miami,” which pretty much sums up what the die-hard advocates feel for the woman.

Other fans claimed that she was “the heart of Miami,” while one admitted that at first, they didn’t really consider her all that important but come to believe that “she is key.” Another glowing endorsement would be that a fan even started watching because seeing Nepola’s cast pictures really did the marketing job for them.

In contrast were the criticisms, if anything, even louder and more aggressive. One found her annoying, while another said she is boring as fuck. Others didn’t like the so-called “snooty attitude” she put on display. The harshest one went on to say that she had “nothing, other than her looks, going for her,” while yet another detractor accused her of being “not even a girls girl,” which basically questioned her allegiance to female friendships.

Of course, the dollars and cents side of reality television was taken into consideration; a realist pointed out that “she needs the check without it how will she support herself,” emphasizing the economic consideration often working behind these casting decisions. Another insinuated that her storyline for this season “has been all about Todd,” subtly suggesting her personal life drama might be taking center stage away from her.

A really fascinating criticism came from a viewer who stated, “We need to see her without Marysol just for 1 season,” suggesting that some fans believe the dynamic with longtime pal Marysol Patton may be holding her back from growing as a character. That comment opens some really interesting new avenues for the show to explore.

The gunfight made evident that two camps really exist: some consider Nepola as central to the Miami franchise’s identity, while others feel the show can survive just fine without her latter. What remains an undeniable fact is that she has a capacity of inspiring strong emotions in others, which is the strongest currency there is in reality TV: engagement that equals ratings.

The divided response proposed by the fans is a clear indication that, for better or worse, Alexia Nepola might just be one of the most talked-about housewives, as Bravo would have been keeping tabs on all of this whispering while planning ahead for future seasons. Her ability to split could be her ultimate best thing in an industry where a strong reaction is celebrated much more than an acceptance. The show also features other popular cast members like Lisa Hochstein, whose own journey is fascinating. Furthermore, fan support for the cast is strong, as seen when viewers rally behind her during promotions.