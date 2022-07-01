Alexandra Daddario And Andrew Form Tie The Knot!

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form both said I Do!

Over the weekend the actress and the movie producer tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding , involving just close friends and family, in New Orleans.

The couple first got together in the middle of the Pandemic in New York city. Alexandra explained the meeting in the following words:

"I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance’s couch and would take frequent walks. He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner. I said ‘okay’ against my better judgment."

Of the wedding, Alexandra explained that the two had originally planned to get married in Italy but later decided on New Orleans after she heard of an amazing wedding that her friends had there, "We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans," said Daddario.

The couple held the ceremony in the Preservation Hall in New Orleans. The Baywatch actress explained the reason for it in the following words:

"We loved the look of Preservation Hall — it was so old, so historic, it lets its age and ‘flaws’ show. That’s what makes it so beautiful."

The news of the couple's engagement reached the public in December last year but Alexandra revealed that they actually got engaged in August.

"I was visiting Andrew while he was working on ‘Jack Ryan,’ and they were shooting in Athens. He took me to the Four Seasons there so we could be by the beach. He went outside, and I followed him, and he turned around and proposed, and then we walked and had a pina colada."

Andrew Form was previously married to Jordana Brewster; a marriage that lasted 13 years and ended in 2020. Andrew has 2 kids; Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6.