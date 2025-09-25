Alexander Jean Announces New Music Release With Teaser Video

Instagram/@markballas

For all lovers of the musical duo Alexander Jean, with Mark Ballas and BC Jean, there will be a little Easter egg here this Friday, as new music drops! Would you know that the couple posted a short clip of the unreleased track teasingly enough for their fans to find a way to acknowledge that new materials have been brought forth after awhile? There was so much excitement spawned by the announcement coming from their end, a true testament to the craziness of their fans.

Mark Ballas and BC Jean got back in the studio, much to the thrill of their lovers! Alexander Jean stoked the hype heavily for an upcoming project on their official website in the wake of their recent studio return. The post was just simple and to the point: “We’re back. New music this Friday 🤘🏼,” and up came an equally exciting video giving us a preview of what to look forward to. The snippet goes on toward this infectious percussion beat with the words of: “I don’t dance, but I dance for you when you look like that,” which basically signals another sappy and energetic number from the two sane souls.

The response practically took a blink and got everyone turning heads. The very celebrities and dancers of sorts just advertised the excitement around it. Shirley Ballas, Mark’s mom, lavished bottomless praise for the two: “The young lady with the magical voice and may I say fabulous look. Proud of you. @markballas creative in every way including your music oh what a voice you both are magnificent. I’m so excited ❤️,” possibly alluding to the powerful family support behind this couple.

Then, there was an appraisal of the teaser’s visual prowess, and plenty of fans went on in praise of BC Jean’s sculpted body. “I know this was about the new music but those abs 🔥 go girl 💃🏻,” one user declared, sparking a few more to jokingly say the video is just the inspiration they needed to hit the gym. Coupled in this tranche of praise were comments admiring the grooming of the pair: “Look at you and your hottie wife both looking so HOT and just so freaking cool!! 🤩🔥🔥 I LOVE her pants and I love that you love Dr Martens, they’re the best!”

Interspersed with excitement about the music and their beauty came a tongue-in-cheek reference to an insider highlight: “And Hendrix behind sleeps peacefully 😃,” said the user, pointing out the couple’s dog was completely indifferent to what was clearly a monumental announcement just feet away from him. These sorts of comments set a very humanistic, every-day tone over this glamorous reveal.

Conversations also resumed about Mark Ballas’ career beyond music. “Mark pleeeease teach us how you slick back your hair!!!😍” another fan implored. This plea for a style tutorial received a chorus of approval from another commenter, showing how the duo’s allure spills from their music to almost everything about them. Eager anticipation remained palpable in comments such as, “WOOOOOO!!!!!! Finally!!!!!!!! Love love loveeeeee this!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” and “I have never been so excited for a new song!”

This great duo with their marriage of pop, rock, and soul has become the darling of the masses, and this release is one giant step for the duo. The nature of their work is highly personal, with even heavier input coming from their representation of an actual working partnership, which makes it resonate even more with their audience. Hence, the teaser essentially lays the groundwork for more hype, making the listeners thirsty for more from the full song slated for weekend release. The much detailed and positive feedback is indicative of a warm welcome awaiting the new music this Friday. The couple recently shared details of their Oasis concert date night experience.