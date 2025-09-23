Alex Sampson And Megan Fox Share Playful Banter In New Video

Instagram/@alexsampson

Alex Sampson is all about serious couple goals. One of the latest videos sees him enjoying some much-needed funny and adorable moments with his lady love Megan Fox through a cute bit of banter. The clip starts with Alex Sampson zooming in on Fox with her attention away from the lens. He says, “That’s my bad side,” and Fox barks back rather quickly, “Shut up.”

From here, the exchanges became increasingly animated. In exaggerated mock drama, Sammson said, “I will never say that ever again,” and then swarmed her with loving contradiction: “I’m joking, I love you. I’m kidding. I’m sorry! Sorry, you didn’t mean it.” It probably lasted only a few seconds, but they highlighted an ardent spirit of jest between those two.

While this silly moment is just about giving us another peek into their private lives, Sampson’s sly caption furthers that application. He ensured he penned, “That’s my bad side” yeah OKAY Megan Fox, sarcastically hinting that she even has one. He’s also included #newmusic and #thereshegoes hashtags, opening followers to ruminations about some kind of release. This follows his recent release of a new love song.

The web scene, however, responded by showering them with short bursts of encouragement. Many users commented on the energy both seem to carry within them as well as the excitement for each other. “Alex at the end is sooo funny… you’re soo whippeddd hahaha,” said one. Several others chimed in on his funny quick apology: “I’M JOKING I LOVE YOU I’M SORRY” this is so funny lmaoooo.” These comments reveal that the video struck a chord as a funny, relatable snapshot of what a real relationship looks like.

Some others compliment them as a couple. “I love when hot people date hot people 😍,” wrote one user tersely. Another asked, “idk who’s more lucky him or her 😍😍,” and Sampson himself replied, “definitely him.” This little exchange is proof that Sampson sincerely engages with his audience, thereby personalizing the post. He recently had another reason to celebrate with a win at a Variety event.

Most of the comments were not only about couple life but also commented on the video from the end-nod scene. One undeterred fan says, “Hey I saw that nod at the end! 👀,” linking it to the #newmusic hashtag wondering whether that was a clue for future works. That just shows how much the fans have been digging into every detail for info about his career.