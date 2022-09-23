Alanna Zabel, Adam Levine's Former Yoga Instructor, Says He Treated Her Like Garbage

The woman who was Adam Levine 's former yoga instructor and is one of the five women who have accused the married frontman of Maroon 5 of sending inappropriate messages says that he treated her like she was used trash.

Alanna Zabel, the musician's yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday that this is not about an affair of the heart or an inappropriate text message; rather, it is about being a decent human.

He treated me like old garbage, which is not how friends should interact with one another, but that's how he treated me.

Zabel, 49, went public earlier this week with an accusation that Levine, 43, had sent her a message in the past that stated, "I want to spend the day with you naked." Zabel is the older of the two.

Zabel stated that her then-boyfriend got into a fight with her because of the letter, even though she believed the message might have been intended for the woman he was dating.

Zabel claimed she was preparing to join Maroon 5 on a three-month tour as the band's yoga instructor. Still, Levine allegedly ignored her message about the incident, never apologized for sending the suggestive text, and terminated her employment.

According to what she told the Mail, "we thought that we cared about each other," but during a particularly distressing period, "he shut me out."

An Instagram model by the name of Sumner Stroh made headlines on Monday after claiming that she had a relationship with musician Adam Levine, whose wife Behati Prinsloo is currently expecting the couple's third child as recently as a year ago. Stroh went viral after making her allegations.

The 23-year-old woman stated that Levine had returned to her life to inquire about the possibility of naming his unborn kid after her. The singer who sang "Girls Like You" claimed that he had gone over the line, but he denied having sexual relations with the Victoria's Secret Angel, who is 34 years old.