After Tom Brady's NFL Playoff Game, He And His Son Jack Brady Admired The Sunset

The NFL quarterback posted a stunning snapshot of himself and his eldest son, John Jack Edward, 15, to his Instagram Story. The photograph had both of them smiling broadly. The two were enjoying some quality time together fishing after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory earlier that day.

The description for the shot was "Great win and a great night," and it was written by a 45-year-old man who is a father to three children. He also included an emoji of a fishing rod.

In addition to his son Jack, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, Brady is also the father of Gisele Bündchen's children Vivian Lake, who is nine years old, and Benjamin Rein, who is twelve years old.

Lately, Brady has been more forthcoming about his eldest kid, who has recently taken up the sport of football for himself.

Tom Brady remarked about Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on their SiriusXM podcast Let's Go: "I enjoy watching him play quarterback because I think only a few aspects of life that I could likely help him with." Unfortunately, when it comes to life in general, I don't have that many areas of expertise, with the possible exception of tossing a football.

He has a much higher IQ. Jack, according to Brady, possesses an outstanding work ethic. He's just a lovely child. However, I am confident I can assist him in the quarterback position.

On a previous episode of the podcast, Brady reflected on how one of the most memorable experiences of his life was watching Jack compete in the sport.

Watching him play, as well as his growth and development, as well as the growth and development of all of my kids, is one of the greatest highlights of my life. The former professional football player said that he never expected his son to play football and that he enjoys watching his son "sort of dig deep" and especially "play" team sports.