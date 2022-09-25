After The 'Don't Worry Darling' Fiasco, Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Had Dinner Together

According to photographs obtained by TMZ, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde appeared to be celebrating the release of their film, Don't Worry Darling, on Friday by partaking in some Mexican cuisine. The film was a collaboration between the two actors.

The low-key pair intentionally kept normal for their dinner date in Bedford, New York, with the actress opting for a plain white T-shirt and jeans and the singer of Late Night Talking choosing an Adidas tracksuit.

Their dinner meeting comes only one day after Styles completed his 15-night stint at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Wilde supported him from the VIP area of the venue.

Late last month, the couple was the subject of speculation that they had broken up after attending the Venice Film Festival and seemed to have some distance between them.

On the other hand, the tension may not have been caused by the couple at all but rather by the continuing drama that has been occurring between the actors of DWD.

An insider who spent a large amount of time on set for the film claims that Wilde and the leading actress, Florence Pugh, had a huge dispute when they were in the middle of filming the psychological thriller.

After she started dating Styles, the actress from "Little Women" reportedly became dissatisfied with Wilde because of her frequent and inexplicable absences from their relationship.

According to the individual who spoke to Vulture about Pugh's frustrations in the lead-up to the battle in January 2021, Olivia and Harry would simply vanish.

Fans began to think that there was a breach between the two actresses after the star of Midsommar failed to post any promotional content for the film or like any of Wilde's postings about it in general on social media. It was on Friday, when the movie made its debut, that she started marketing it.