After The Birth Of Her Son In February, Kylie Jenner Made Hints That She Had Postpartum Depression

In a brand-new teaser for " The Kardashians ," Kylie Jenner alludes to her experience with postpartum anxiety following the birth of her kid.

In the Hulu teaser unveiled on Monday, the reality star tells her sister Kendall Jenner that she knows she "should be happy" but yet doesn't feel it. Kylie, 25, adds, "I just had this new kid, but I wept nonstop for like three weeks."

Later in the teaser, the beauty mogul, who welcomed a baby son in February, admits that she was "very upset with [her] sister," but she did not name the sibling in question. With Kendall saying that Kylie "canceled last minute" on a promise, it appears that Kendall is furious with Kylie.

Kendall explains that she is the one who "needs to take over" in a confessional about Kylie's absence, saying, "She always appears to get out of stuff."

In an Instagram Story video from March, Kylie shared her ups and downs during her "challenging" postpartum " postpartum experience.

After giving birth to her second child, whose name she has not yet revealed, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians " alum admitted that she was "mentally, physically, and spiritually" challenged.

It hasn't been fun for me either, she remarked at the time, "for other moms going experiencing it right now." "I simply keep telling myself that I created a whole human being, a handsome, healthy boy. We must refrain from placing stress on ourselves. Stormi, Kylie's kid, who is four years old, mother, continued.

By May, the developer of Kylie Skin said via TikTok that her postpartum hormones had begun to stabilize. I'm getting my personality back, she stated in the video. I feel like myself once more. I was genuinely not myself. The second season of "The Kardashians" debuts on Hulu on September 22.