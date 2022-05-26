After Testimonies From two of His Exes, Johnny Depp Prepares to Hear the Testimony of a Third ex: Kate Moss

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to generate massive buzz all over the internet, especially as it enters its concluding week. However, interesting developments continue to occur in the final week, with one of the late ones being the potential testimony of Depp’s old flame, Kate Moss.

The two stars were in a romantic relationship from 1994 till 1997. With successes of both stars piling on at the time, the pair were one of the most famous and most adored couples of the 90s. The two met in New York in 1994 when Depp was 31 years old, and Moss was 20 years old. After their breakup in 1997, Depp mentioned in an interview in 1998 that he was at fault for the was that relation unfolded, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said, "I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened - I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have done."

While Moss certainly wasn’t happy with how things turned out, she never made claims of Depp being violent or unhinged. This is consistent with the testimonies of Depp’s other 2 exe: Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis. Both women, in their statement to the court, maintained that Depp was the farthest thing from a violent person.

The name of Kate Moss was dragged into court when Heard communicated to the jury that she had heard rumors of Depp pushing Kate Moss down a flight of stairs sometime during the course of their relationship.

Depp’s legal team seemed far from concerned, rather they showed signs of relief upon this mentions since they now get to call Kate Moss to the stand in order to testify against this statement, and given the statements of Depp’s previous 2 exes, it hardly seems like Mr. Edward Scissor Hands have anything to worry about.