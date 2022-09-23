After Spending Three Months With Her Son, Zane, Sharna Burgess Shared Her Thoughts

After only three months of becoming a mother, Sharna Burgess is experiencing a love that surpasses anything I've ever known. The ballerina, who is 37 years old, commemorated her time with her son Zane by posting a touching montage on Instagram on Thursday.

The professional dancer from Dancing With the Stars, who are not participating in the current season of the ABC show, captioned the social media photo with the phrase "3 months of you."

After three months of "seeing you grow," "being in awe of you," and "experiencing a love as I've never experienced before," Burgess went on to write about his experiences. Being a mother is, without a doubt, the most amazing thing I've ever done, and I'm incredibly thankful for every aspect of it.

She talked about the recollections of the magic, the love, the fear, the sleepless nights, and everything else associated with it. I cannot believe how fortunate I am to be a mother.

In the video, Burgess spends numerous tender moments with her infant son, including breastfeeding him, pumping milk for him, rocking him to sleep, and crying while he is asleep.

Peta Murgatroyd, another ABC celebrity, offered her thoughts on the video, describing it as "perfect happiness." Burgess' fans were blown away by how much the child resembles his father, Brian Austin Green, and they couldn't stop talking about it.

One Instagram user commented, "He is Brian's twin," while another person added, "Looks like his Daddy." In June, Burgess, and Green, both 49, became parents to their first child, who was also Green's sixth kid overall. In addition, Green is the father of Noah, age 9; Bodhi, age 8; and Journey, age 6, all of whom he shares with Megan Fox. Green is also the father of Kassius, age 20, whom he shares with Vanessa Marcil.

In a July interview, Burgess described Fox and Zane's contact as "amazing" and "very great to see." Since the baby's birth, Fox has had the opportunity to meet Zane.