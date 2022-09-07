After Separating From Model Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio Spent A Weekend With His Friends In The Hamptons

Leonardo DiCaprio , who recently went single, was photographed in the Hamptons after learning of his breakup with model Camila Morrone .

The "Titanic" actor went on a boys' weekend with friends that included Richie Akiva, a veteran of the hospitality industry, and actor Lukas Haas. A source claims that DiCaprio was wearing his trademark baseball cap appearance when the crew was spotted at Kissaki in Water Mill.

Legendary boxing champion Mike Tyson, who is said to have been in town with his family, was overheard talking to the group at a patio table.

Akiva and Ronnie Madra's party was attended by Cuba Gooding Jr., Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Green, two NBA draught picks.

In Montauk, where the lobster Cobb salad costs $97, DiCaprio and company were also spotted lounging out at Duryea's. In East Hampton, they were also observed visiting the shop Blue & Cream.

Following their breakup, DiCaprio and his entourage were bro-ing out in Malibu, California, as Page Six revealed last week. Leo has reportedly been out socializing every night, according to an insider. He's been hanging out with some gals and his old gang.

He's also been seen sticking out at a private club Akiva runs in New York City. Morrone, however, also enjoyed himself over the holiday weekend. She went out to celebrate model Kaia Gerber's 21st birthday on Sunday.

After four years of marriage, DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, recently called it quits. Although no explanation for the split has been provided, the internet is having a great time joking that Morrone nearly hit 25, which appears to be the actor's maximum dating age.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, the pair was last seen in a snapshot together. In a previous post, After four years of dating, People reports that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have split.

The outlet received confirmation from sources that the couple had broken up, but no explanation was provided. The former couple's representatives did not respond right away to Page Six's request for clarification.