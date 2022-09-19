After Posting A Video From Her Trip, Meagan Good's Admirers Were Reminded Of Her Natural Beauty

Meagan Good seems optimistic and more gorgeous than she has ever been, to the point that her devoted fans couldn't help but be captivated by her stunning looks in her latest Instagram post. Her followers couldn't help but be enthralled by her beautiful appearance because she appears to be happier than she has ever been.

Meagan published a video montage on September 11 that included footage from a recent trip to Italy, during which she visited with her siblings. The video, which is set to the song "Yernin" by Sevyn Streeter, highlights some of the travels taken by the Good sisters, as well as moments, spent sightseeing and the general joy that is shared among the sisters. The first thing that you see is a picture of a cup of iced coffee with the words "You are not selfish since you say no to what disrupts your inner calm."

The Day Shift actress can be seen in successive clips making goofy faces at the camera while seated on an aircraft. She also points out where her sisters, La'miya and Lexus, are seated. In another scene, the sisters are shown performing a dance known as the heel-toe. Meagan previously shared images from the Italian holiday that left followers fawning over her apparent happiness.

This goes around the same as the others. I am overjoyed to see that she is shining!!! Meagan, you've got this!! remarked one of the people. The video and the general atmosphere. Continue to engage in activities that bring a smile to your heart, and Meagan, who is out there living her truth and I couldn't be happier for her, read other people's comments.

Former couple DeVon Franklin and Meagan made their separation and intention to divorce official last year. Their nearly 10-year marriage ended, although neither has spoken about what happened. On the other hand, they have both been honest about the fact that they are picking up the pieces of their life and moving on to new chapters apart.