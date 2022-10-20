After Olivia Wilde Divulged The Secret Ingredient In Her Killer Salad Dressing, She And Jason Sudeikis Got Into A Huge Argument

Even when preparing supper, Olivia Wilde displays a fair amount of book knowledge. The director of Don't Worry Darling divulged the recipe for the unique salad dressing that, according to her ex-nanny, sparked a massive quarrel between the filmmaker and her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis.

Recipe: Combine two tablespoons of Grey Poupon and two tablespoons of good red wine vinegar, as seen in a photo from Nora Ephron's Heartburn.

This makes a very robust vinaigrette, excellent for bitter salad greens like arugula, watercress, and endive; to prepare it, gently add six tablespoons olive oil while whisking with a fork till the vinaigrette is thick and creamy.

The recipe is virtually identical to the one Wilde, 38, disclosed to the Food Network not long ago and supposedly caused the Ted Lasso star to throw himself beneath Wilde's car.

Wilde hinted, in the same excerpt that she published in her Instagram Story, that she is attempting to move on from her relationship with Sudeikis and the turmoil that occurred after it.

To put it simply, I prefer you chuckle at me than apologize to me, and telling the tale is the best way to achieve that goal. Because if I recount what happened, it won't hurt quite as much. Because if I just relate the tale, I can move on to the next step.

The events depicted in Heartburn are inspired by Nora Ephron's marriage to and subsequent separation from Carl Bernstein, her second husband. Their marriage ended due to Carl Bernstein's involvement with Margaret Jay, the daughter of former British Prime Minister James Callaghan.

The post was made by Wilde not long after her former nanny discussed the breakup of her romance with Sudeikis in an interview with the Daily Mail. The former couple's nanny claims that Sudeikis got angry when the director attempted to depart their home in California to visit the director's current lover Harry Styles with a salad and her special dressing in tow.