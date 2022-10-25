After Kanye West's anti-Semitic Rants, Kim Kardashian Weighed In On His Views

In response to the continued anti-Semitic outbursts of her ex-husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian condemned hate speech and stated that it is never acceptable or justifiable.

She posted a message on her Instagram Story on Monday stating, "I stand along with the Jewish community and demand for the awful violence and vile words against them to come to an immediate cessation."

In addition to her, her sisters, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and her mother, Kris Jenner, issued similar statements on their respective social media platforms, condemning anti-Semitism.

According to the posts made by my Jewish friends on Monday, I stand for the Jewish people and the Jewish community. The increasing amount of criticism that Kim's ex-husband is receiving due to his frequent anti-Semitic remarks prompted Kim to express her solidarity with the Jewish community.

Ye, 45, was banned from using Twitter at the beginning of this month after he expressed a desire to inflict the "death penalty 3" on Jewish people. After being banned from Instagram for posting comments in which he implied that Jews dominate the media, he then went on to make a hostile statement via tweet.

As a response to the controversy, Balenciaga severed relations with the founder of Yeezy last week. According to an exclusive story from Page Six, Vogue has no plans to collaborate with him in the future.

The general public has also been exerting pressure on Adidas to cancel its collaboration with West after the rapper boasted to Piers Morgan that he can "actually utter anti-Semitic stuff, and Adidas can't dump me." As a result, the public demands that Adidas end its association with the West.

After Kanye West displayed White Lives Matter T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, Adidas reviewed its partnership with West. However, the firm has not made any public comments regarding his remarks at this time.

West has persisted in defending his anti-Semitic views despite the outrage they have received. His words have even motivated bigoted individuals to place a billboard in Los Angeles that reads, "Kanye is correct about the Jews," on a bridge of a highway over the weekend.