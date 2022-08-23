After His Three-Day Wedding Festivities With Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Was Worn Out

Ben Affleck appeared weary as he left Georgia after his extravagant wedding to Jennifer Lopez the previous weekend.

The 50-year-old "Batman" actor was seen traveling to the airport with three other people while lounging in the backseat of an SUV with his eyes forced open. But once he met up with longtime friend Matt Damon and his family at the airport, his sleepiness quickly dissipated.

After Damon and his family had boarded one jet, Affleck assisted his three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, in doing the same for another plane.

The newlyweds eventually boarded a third private plane with their 53-year-old bride a few hours later.

This isn't the first time that Affleck has been photographed dozing off.

He was captured dozing off while taking a sightseeing trip down the Seine River in Paris last month. After their first marriage in Las Vegas, the "Gone Girl" actress and Lopez were in the City of Lights.

Affleck's most recent nap follows a three-day celebration of his and Lopez's second wedding that began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday.

The actor from "Hustlers" and Affleck remarried on Saturday at the bridegroom's mansion in Riceboro, Georgia. The following day, the couple hosted a post-wedding luncheon for their friends and family as a final get-together.

Numerous celebrities, including Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, talent agency Patrick Whitesell, Australian model Pia Miller, and "Jay and Silent Bob" actors Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, gathered Lopez and Affleck at the event. Affleck's brother Casey, who was sending his oldest son off to college, and Garner, who had a prior business engagement, were noticeably absent from the festivities.

Despite the gorgeous all-white event, there were numerous hospital visits over the weekend. Affleck's mother needed medical assistance on Friday after slipping off a dock, and the following day, an unnamed visitor was taken from the location in an ambulance.