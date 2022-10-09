After Her Brother Made A Number Of Disturbing Posts, Brandy Gave Him A Touching Homage On Instagram

After her brother Ray J posted a series of distressing updates regarding his mental health, Brandy offered him a touching homage on social media.

On Friday, the former Moesha star, now 43, captioned a throwback photo of herself with the current One Wish singer, 41, with the words "need you bro @rayj."

Fans and friends flooded the comments with encouraging words and emojis of crossed arms. On Thursday night, Ray J caused concern when he released and then erased videos suggesting he was suffering from suicidal thoughts.

The ex-husband of Princess Love, with whom he shares children Melody, 5, and Epik, 2, captioned one of the clips, "If it weren't four my Kidz, I would jump over and die tonight."

After filming himself with his feet hanging off a cliff, he scribbled, "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and finish it rit [sic]?" over the frame. Now!!! ????

People close to the Sexy Can I singer told TMZ on Friday that booze was to blame for the posts, but Ray J has not commented on the videos or mysterious comments.

A source close to Ray J said he had been drinking when he uploaded the videos and joking about it. According to reports, he was not sent for a medical examination at a local hospital.

According to a source who previously spoke with Page Six, the I Hit It First singer is doing OK. An informant revealed that Ray J and Princess Love filmed the content in question while on vacation. The father of two initially considered commenting on the matter via Instagram before changing his mind and opting for opacity.

The six years of Ray J and Princess Love's marriage have been full of ups and downs. Although they filed for divorce for the third time in October 2021, the divorce has not been finalized and it is unknown whether or not the couple has reconciled.