After Declaring His Separation From Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz Says He Developed A Sadness Addiction

At the second annual BravoCon fan event, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney made their first joint grand entrance since settling their separation to attend the Vanderpump Rules panel.

The pair sat down across from one another and discussed how they've been doing since their breakup made headlines. According to Schwartz, the experience was more taxing than he had bargained for.

The reality star admitted that the past few months have been "an emotional roller coaster." During the first few months, I felt like a complete and utter slob, and I admit that I may have indulged in my gloominess a little bit.

For a while, he went on; I grew hooked on the gloom. For a while, I went through an EMO phase. There I was, having a pity bash for one. He continued by claiming he is now passed those emotions and that being at BravoCon has done much to improve his mood. I'm good now, he declared.

Maloney said, "We sort of had to when rumors began spreading online," in response to a question about why they decided against issuing a joint statement announcing their breakup. She explained that there were whispers, and I wanted to just live in my truth. So much of our lives have already been shared.

It was more difficult for the divorce to be public knowledge than Schwartz anticipated. He said it was tough when we made those statements about making our divorce public after we had already gotten a divorce and were making peace with it. Is there a way to sum up a relationship that has lasted 12 years in a single Instagram photo? It's terrible.

He declared, "I am Katie's greatest advocate." So while it's possible you don't always feel it, remember that you are loved and supported no matter how you feel. In other parts of the discussion, the cast members of Vanderpump Rules discussed their reactions to the show's cancellation.