After Deciding He Wasn't Worthy Of Being With Julia Roberts, Matthew Perry Says He Ended Their Relationship

Matthew Perry has stated that he ended his relationship with Julia Roberts in the 1990s because he believed he could never live up to her expectations of him. In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor, who is 53 years old, discusses how his mental struggle led to the breakup of their affair after only two months of dating.

The Friends star claims that he and the actress, who is now 54 years old, had begun dating before Roberts appeared as a guest star on an episode of the famous sitcom Friends, but things swiftly turned worse after Roberts' appearance.

Having a relationship with Julia Roberts was too much for me to handle. I had been continually sure that she would split with me, Perry said in an excerpt from the Times UK posted. He added that he believed the Pretty Woman star was living it up by dating him and that he thought the Pretty Woman star was barely making it by dating him.

Why wouldn't she do that? I was flawed, crooked, and unlovable; I wasn't enough; I could never be satisfactory and was broken. Consequently, to avoid the suffering caused by losing her, he admitted that he had ended his relationship with the lovely and talented Julia Roberts.

The actor from The Whole Nine Yards claims that he cannot even begin to describe the confused expression on her face after he ends their relationship. The whirlwind affair began after Roberts, who later married Danny Moder, stated that she would only participate in the show if allowed to be a part of the narrative involving Perry's character.

After that, Perry, who had previously portrayed Chandler Bing on the popular program, attempted to woo the Academy Award-winning actress by giving her dozens of roses, along with love words and a paper on quantum physics.

Not only did Julia consent to appearing on the show, but she also sent me a present in the form of many bagels.... So I did, in a sense as well as practically, open the door for her, and that's how our relationship started.