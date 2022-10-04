After Clearing Their Names Of Infidelity Rumors, Heather And Terry Dubrow Enjoyed Saturday At Disneyland

Heather and Terry Dubrow are demonstrating they're the most perfect couple on Earth. After putting an end to cheating accusations the day before, the two Real Housewives of Orange County cast members spent Saturday together at Disneyland to show that their relationship is stronger than ever.

The two were seen strolling around an Anaheim, California, theme park with their loved ones, and the paparazzi caught them laughing and smiling the whole time. Heather and Terry opted to miss a water ride so that they could spend more time together, talking and holding hands.

Heather wore a white jacket over her black athleisure outfit, and they both looked like they were ready for a workout. On Friday, Fancy Pants put an end to speculation online that she has been avoiding filming for the forthcoming season of "RHOC" because of cheating rumors involving her long-term husband.

Heather, 53, responded to a post on Instagram about a report given to celebrity gossip portal Deuxmoi, saying, "This is not accurate, in any way."

With the subject line "Cheating allegations in the OC," the mail claimed, "This housewife has not been seen filming with her coworkers for weeks." So apparently, news about her husband's extramarital affairs has leaked out, and we all know who will not hesitate to spill the beans.

Although Heather and her Botched star husband, 64, were not specifically named in the tip, she still felt the need to put the record right. The Bravo reality star had to shrug off similar rumors in April.

There is a rumor going around right now that Terry was banging his helper for years, she revealed on her podcast, Heather Dubrow's World. There is no truth to that. Due to its lack of merit, I refuse to give it any consideration or consideration at all.