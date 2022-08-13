After Announcing Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Split, Kanye West Came Back To Instagram

The 45-year-old musician wrote in black lettering on a square on Friday, “Look to the kids. Go to the street, people. The primary source of inspiration for every design.

The Yeezy creator’s post on social media is presently his lone activity on the site after he removed his Monday Davidson jab. In the week, when West tweeted a bogus New York Times front page with the title “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28,” he hit the headlines.

Since dating began in October 2021 between the “Saturday Night Live” alum and Kardashian, 41, the record producer has made numerous public references to the actor in this manner.

The former couple’s breakup was announced on August 5 as a result of “far distance and their hectic schedules.”

The “Kardashians” star was “livid” after seeing West’s post praising the separation, a source revealed to Page Six on Monday.

The source at the time said, “Kim will not put up with his aggressive conduct towards the ones she cherishes and cares about. He will never evolve, which is why there will be no possibility for redemption, and this is only a reminder to her of that.

Regarding Davidson, it is said that the comedian has been receiving “trauma treatment” since April as a result of West’s cyberattacks.

“The focus and hostility arising from Kanye and his actions is a trigger for Pete, and he’s forced to seek professional help,” People said Monday. According to reports, Kardashian “totally supported” the actor’s choice to consult a psychologist.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is “extremely upset” that she and the “King of Staten Island” actor are no longer together.

Since their split, the reality tv star has been quite occupied, helping Kylie Jenner celebrate her 25th birthday with a memorable trip.

In a video from the beauty mogul’s boat party on Wednesday night, Kardashian was beaming despite making news for trying to down a shot of booze and spitting it out.