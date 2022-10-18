After A Shocking Interview, Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Blast Their Former Nanny

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former nanny of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's kids made false and defamatory claims against the two celebrities. In response, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde jointly issued a statement that strongly condemned the nanny's behavior.

Page Six reported on Monday that an exes who used to share custody of their children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, informed the publication that it was pretty hurtful to understand that a former nanny of their young kids would decide to make such untrue and defamatory allegations about them in public.

Her harassment of us, as well as our loved ones, close friends, and coworkers, which has been going on for the past 18 months, has reached the regrettable pinnacle of its severity. Therefore, we will keep our primary emphasis on parenting and safeguarding our children with the genuine expectation that she will eventually decide to stop interfering with our family.

Only hours earlier, the Daily Mail released a story in which their nanny made a variety of explosive charges, including that Wilde and Harry Styles linked in Palm Springs and that Sudekis uncovered it by discovering emails between the two on her old Apple watch.

Anonymously speaking to the Daily Mail, the lady said that the 47-year-old Ted Lasso star was so devastated by the news of Wilde's affair with Styles that he flung himself in front of her car to prevent her from seeing the former member of the boy band.

In addition, she stated that Sudekis dismissed her on February 1, 2021, while he was in a rage brought on by his drinking. According to her statement to the Daily Mail, "Jason was grieving a lot, crying and crying" when she returned from a weekend away on the morning of November 9. I had no idea what had taken place at all.