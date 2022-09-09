After A 70-Year Rule, Queen Elizabeth II Passed Away At Age 96

The world's oldest monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II , passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. The royal family stated this afternoon that the Queen passed away peacefully at Balmoral. The King and the Queen Consort will spend this evening and tomorrow in Balmoral before departing for London.

In a declaration, King Charles III, previously Prince Charles , expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of his mother.

Early on Thursday, the royal family said that the Queen had been placed under medical observation because doctors were worried about her health. Princes Harry, William, Charles, Andrew, and others responded by flying to Balmoral in Scotland to be by the monarch's bedside.

To be with the royal family, meanwhile, Meghan Markle chose not to accompany the Duke of Sussex. After her father, King George VI, passed away in 1952, the Queen governed the Commonwealth for more than 70 years. She is left by four daughters, eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth was noted for her stiff upper lip, her colorful uniform—which she reportedly said she donned since no one would be able to identify her in beige—and her love of horses and Corgis. She was taught to prioritize work and family above everything else.

Robert Hardman, a biographer and authority on the royal family claims that Elizabeth never gave her legacy much attention.

The author of Queen of Our Times told Page Six in April 2022 that she is not like Queen Victoria, who was particularly worried about leaving a lasting legacy by dedicating sculptures to herself and erecting monuments. Not in the Queen's style, though. Sort of just getting the job done and stepping aside.

He continued by saying that the Commonwealth's continued existence and popularity were evidence of the Queen's rule and sway. The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York at the time, Queen Elizabeth II, was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on April 21, 1926.