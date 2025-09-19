Adriana de Moura's Art Basel Style Sparks Mixed Reactions From Viewers

Instagram/@realadrianademoura

Adriana de Moura made an elegant entry at Art Basel, showcasing a look curated by Carole Philips for a grand show of support, but darts were thrown depending upon a few critical comments. The Real Housewives of Miami star presented the beautiful look for the great occasion, but the drama involving her Roma co-stars shifted the focus.

De Moura posted some snaps in front of Art Basel and showered thanks on her stylist-friend Carole Philips, aside from tagging luxury brands like Brunello Cucinelli and Chloé. Past her reality days, de Moura still looks simply elegant and polished, but the comment section brought some light into the schism among the Housewives fandom.

An observer behind the lens said, “You’re my favorite Adriana… but don’t give those two muppets any reason to come for you. Yes, it was wrong for Kiki to do that… but ignoring her would have been more effective. I know you’re pissed off… but please don’t let your emotions get the best of you. That’s what they want.” The offer was clearly referring to the recent drama between de Moura and her former castmates while still maintaining support.

Compliments followed the comments with some focusing on her looks: “You look great queen ❤️ they are just jealous of your life” and “The complete package of beauty and brains.” Another one humorously chimed in: “Someone please give this girl a mojito ❤️❤️❤️you look stunning,” which is a nod to Moura’s celebrated love for the Cuban cocktail.

Despite this, some comments were mixed with constructive criticism: “Adriana I love you but you were doing too much, Kiki was wrong but she didn’t call you racist at all and the way you force that black friend it was cringey, still love you tho❤️.” This apparently stirred up another comment: “Maybe Kiki was malicious or play dum b maybe she was manipulate?”

Really, the contrasting responses show how these reality TV players forge their own public identities long after their shows end. De Moura, elegant as ever, provided the perfect backdrop for fans who weighed in on outcast dynamics and tumultuous relationships now unfolding in full view.

Others praised the timeless look: “You look fabulous! Praying to have great genes like you when I grow up. 🤔 I’m growing up pretty quickly.😆” To which another chimed in, “🙌 Beautiful as always! We love your looks!! You need your own reality Art show! We would all watch 🔥.”

The discussion around this de Moura post is an example of the concept of reality TV stars sustaining a devoted audience years later after the stint on TV. De Moura’s priceless look at Art Basel became an Art inspiration and springboard for dissecting the messy relationships behind her fame. Mixed feelings aside, everyone seemed supportive of de Moura’s style and presence at such an illustrious art event.

That former Housewife is continuing to keep her style legacy alive whilst navigating the complex legacy of reality television fame. How these reality TV figures made such a mark on their viewers cannot be spoken of enough, considering they were able to sustain interest in her fan base for so long after she stepped away from the show. She recently celebrated a 20-year friendship and has been known to tease juicy behind-the-scenes stories.