Adriana de Moura Celebrates 20 Year Friendship With Stunning Reunion Look

In the same breath, she honored style and friendship as Adriana de Moura had time to express her gratitude to Carole Philips for 20 years of support and styling. That post spoke of pure friendship and fabulous fashion, really connecting with the audience.

When it comes to making an entrance, it has to be Adriana. Her recent social media appearance was a worthy answer to her fame among fans. With a tender caption, Reality television star Adriana was thankful to her “BFF” Carole Philips for styling one spectacular look and for “always being there for me for 20 years! What some would call loyalty in a world not really known for it.”

Adriana gave only the best of words for her best friend and encouraged her followers to treat themselves to good Carol’s magic at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables. That is supporting a friend’s business! Adriana looked radiant in a Milly dress paired with Alexander McQueen heels and David Yurman jewelry, all pared beautifully by her hairstylist Julius Michael and makeup artist Priscilla Distasio.

The responses were quick and very positive from the fans. One user gave a general consensus, “Breathtaking my gorgeous friend – i love you ❤️,” pretty much describing the whole vibe of the comments left. Another reflected in agreement, “She did an amazing job! Great color on you 😍,” thus backing up the notion that the stylist choices brought out the best of Adriana.

Several comments were more specifically about the reunion look, with one fan saying, “Best dress at reunion. Flawless beauty,” followed by another who said, “Best dressed 😍🔥 you are RHOM & on fiyah fiyah.” This praise was echoed by more comments, “The elegance of your entire look is breathtaking, wow.”

In lay terms, that elegance was something far removed from just style, as people peered into their friendship tale. One follower wrote, “Celebrating two decades of friendship is so special, you two are goals,” while another said, “Love how you’re supporting each other in style and friendship, amazing bond!” This sincere appreciation for real connection in the often-superficial world of reality TV is rather meaningful.

Some comments gave a wider perspective of Adriana outside fashion. One commenter said, “I don’t fan over reality stars/celebrities typically, but I loveeeeeeee me some Adriana. Highly intelligent, a traveler, beautiful, and socially aware. Good representation for the show.” Now, that is a compliment that goes much deeper than surface level.

Also, the styling inspired some action, with a pragmatist commenting, “I need to visit Carol and get my style upgraded after seeing this!” Great style is contagious!

Adriana de Moura surely achieved something quite rare: a celebration of fashion balanced with a celebration of what makes that fashion meaningful to the people. Celeb posts lean heavily into calculated or promo territory; this one felt so sincere, a tribute to 20 years of friendship. Somehow somewhere along those gorgeous ad lines, they dropped some really great relationship goals, which created another level of meaning for the audience to dig into and show how sometimes the best fashion statement is a friendship worth all. The post also made fans excited for the upcoming season of RHOM. On a related note, Lisa Hochstein has also shared her own unique journey to the show, and viewers continue to rally behind her. Adriana herself has been known to tease juicy behind-the-scenes stories from the series.