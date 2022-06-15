Adidas lawsuit filed Nike for patent violation

Adidas is suing Nike for infringing nine of its patents. This is reported by the publication Hypebae.

The lawsuit filed in East Texas court on June 10 alleges that Nike violated Adidas rights by launching the Nike's Run Club, Training Club, and SNKRS apps, as well as launching the Nike Adapt smart shoe with a system that allows shoes to be customized to fit the needs of the customer, among other things.

According to Adidas, the idea for the Adapt is inspired by the 2005 Adidas_1 sneaker, which was "the world's first smart running shoe."

Additionally, the Nike SNKRS app is claimed to have the same features as the Adidas Confirmed app, with the latter being released in February 2015 and the former in May.

The exact amount of compensation that Adidas is demanding from Nike is not known.

Earlier it was reported that supermodel Heidi Klum starred in a swimsuit in an advertising campaign for Dundas. German top model Heidi Klum is the face of Dundas' 2023 resort collection. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

During the filming of the advertising campaign, which took place on the roof of one of the high-rise buildings in Los Angeles, the 49-year-old model changed several images.

She posed in a black swimsuit, in an asymmetrical floor-length dress with sizes on the sides, and in a tight green jumpsuit.

All the summer things in which Klum was photographed were defiant and quite frank. The supermodel published several photos from the advertising campaign on Instagram. "In love with all these outfits," she wrote.

In addition to Heidi Klum, the Dundas brand has worked with Ciara, Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Beyoncé, Emily Ratajkowski, and other stars. Earlier, It was reported that Anna Wintour went to breakfast in clothes from the Adidas x Gucci collaboration.