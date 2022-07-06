Adele Believes Her Boyfriend Rich Paul Helps Her Out Of Her Comfort Zone

Adele has been one of the top women singers in the world due to her amazing voice and amazing personality. Adele has been singing for the world for many years and some of her songs are the biggest hits. Adele has gained a lot of attention due to her surprise weight loss however fans love her in all shapes and forms already.

Adele is currently dating Rich Paul and fans are so happy with her happiness in the relationship. Adele recently gave a glimpse of what their relationship is like. Not only is Paul good for her mentally, but Adele states that he also helps bring her out of her comfort zone. Adele has a fear of the public spotlight but Paul encourages her to do whatever she likes.

Adele confessed that before meeting Paul, she had kept herself out of the spotlight to control how the world saw her. But her view had changed after she had met him. Paul encourages her to go try out new restaurants without caring about what people will think of her. He encourages her to go to the birthday parties that she wants to go to.

The couple first went public with their relationship in July of 2021. They were spotted sitting courtside at the NBA game. Paul also made an appearance alongside Adele's ex-husband Simon Konecki. Adele shares a son with her ex-husband Angelo Adkins who is currently 9 years old.

Adele also shared the co-parenting situation during the interview. Adele stated that co-parenting was so easy for them because they were really good friends. She stated that she would not have her son grow up with parents with a messy divorce. She said that she had been blessed to have someone understand that and to have a smooth co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband.

Adele also stated that she wants more children. She said that she would not mind a few more children and that she would love it if that would happen for her. If she did not have any other children, she stated that she is happy with her son and hopes she is happy throughout her life further.