Adam Schiff's Patriotic Plea Meets Immediate And Overwhelming Backlash

X/@SenAdamSchiff

California Senator Adam Schiff published a video message celebrating American democratic values and referring to the country as an “improbable experiment” worthy of its defense. The post also contained the transcript of his speech, in which Schiff paid his respects to the institutional guardrails and the history of our country, and was immediately met with a torrent of negative and highly critical responses from users.

With a solemn tone, Schiff questioned, “How did we get here? How do we stop it?” He further extolled this golden land of America, which attracted the best and the brightest, in terms of checks and balances, independent courts, and free press. The senator said that the country is a “living, breathing testament” to governance of the people, by the people, and for the people, and definitely not kings or tyrants.

The almost supportive response to this very patriotic appeal made it petrifying. Rather than agree or reflect on it, the comment section was flooded with accusations, insults, and reminders of Schiff’s controversial past in politics.

“You would not know what America embodies if it was standing in front of you. You fight against everything Americans need and want just for your own gain,” said one of the commenters. Such comments seemed to betray a distrust for the senator.

Most comments referred to Schiff’s involvement in the aftermath of the Russia investigation during the Trump presidency. Another read: “Why can’t YOU be fired? After all, you didn’t just say Trump was guilty – YOU pushed the fake dossier to help make a fake case of impeachment.” This touches again on the on-going criticism of Schiff regarding the Trump-Russia investigation, especially regarding his statements about evidence of collusion.

And the criticism went personal: “You are the most disgusting piece of human debris to have ever existed.” Another added: “Probably one of the top 3 most distrusted, proven liars of the Democrat cabal.”

Multiple comments referenced Kash Patel, a former Trump administration official critical of Schiff. One simply said, “U got owned by Kash Patel,” while another stated, “Director Patel said it best,” suggesting that Patel’s criticisms of Schiff have found resonance with some in the public.

Some comments even speculated on the senator’s arrest, saying, “YOU’RE GOING TO PRISON, YOU SCUMBAG,” while another speaks of “mortgage fraud charges and subsequent removal of Chair of Intel Committee,” though no such charges have ever been brought against Schiff.

Such a vehement backlash would appear to suggest that Schiff remains a deeply polarizing figure in American politics for some, with his message of American values falling on deaf ears for those who view him as hypocrite or a charlatan. It certainly seemed to signal how most probably have their political past shadowing their present, more so in this highly polarized landscape today.

With the intention of being a unifying voice on American democracy and values, Senator Schiff, ironically, has hence ended up garnering such intense opposition that, with many critics, the messenger is worthy of consideration just as much as the message. Schiff’s involvement in now somewhat infamous political battles has quite effectively robbed him of any semblance of credibility in the eyes of several voter segments, effectively making any patriotic appeal on his part a claws-and-teeth uphill battle.

The near-unanimous avalanche of retorts to what would certainly be considered a standard political message on American values completely speaks of the big divisions in the political discourse that currently exist and the hindrances that politicians who have been stranded-name-and-shamed in past controversies face today. This situation has even led to Schiff drafting a war powers resolution and has sparked debate over war powers.