Adam Schiff Claims Donald Trump Wants Fear But Finds Hope In Resistance

Congressman Schiff asserts that Donald Trump tries to instill fear in the American people while pointing to acts of everyday courage as reasons for hope. In an online video statement, Schiff expressed that judicial independence, public protests, and resignations in civil service are instances of resilience against what he termed as authoritarianism. This statement immediately provoked uproar and backlash from the opposing side, who accused Schiff of hypocrisy and outright lying.

In trying to even explain what he meant, Schiff said that the very recent dismissal of a lawsuit brought by President Trump against The New York Times is an example that there “is still some independence” in the judiciary. He cited the mass public protests over the so-called “militarization of Washington, D.C.” and “No Kings Day” activities as a rejection of authority of a monarch. Mr. Schiff then cited the federal prosecutors who resigned on ethical grounds, as well as a former director of the CDC who took the stand before Congress and stated he was pressured into making a vaccine decision based on anti-vax conspiracy theories rather than science. Mr. Schiff said that, “lots of people are stepping up right now” to try to mitigate harm and urged more people in this direction.

From here, there took off an almost toxic stream of personal attacks toward Schiff. Another familiar refrain was accusing Schiff of himself being yet another instigator of fear. One user reacted, “But aren’t you the one telling us how bad Trump is and proof you never had. Isn’t it you who wants us to be afraid?” Another chimed in, “No, Democrats want American’s living in fear. Every single day, there is another instance of that.”

Others mentioned long-standing grievances against Schiff, especially regarding his involvement in pursuing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. “Hey scumbag. Still waiting for the Russia collusion evidence you said you have,” one comment read. “You’ve committed multiple fraud on multiple occasions and your guilty of changing an official white house phone call transcript. I hope Kash is the one that puts the cuffs on your ass,” another user said, seemingly referring to Trump ally Kash Patel.

Biden’s pardon also came up with one asking, “Does knowing Biden gave you a pardon give you hope? What crimes did you commit that made you take a pardon?” The implication of this line of attack is that critics perceive Schiff accepting a pardon as preemptive protection against possible legal ramifications.

Many of the comments expressed a wish for Schiff’s arrest. “What we are afraid of is that it is taking too long to arrest you for your flagrant propaganda, lies and treason,” one said. Another stated: “Hope orange is your favorite color,” implying a prison jumpsuit. The tone was often hateful and venomous with wells of name-calling emerging such as “liar,” “fraud,” and “devil melon.”

Donald Trump wants you to be afraid. But more and more, there are examples of everyday courage that should give us reason to hope. pic.twitter.com/59bFipQQS2 — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) September 22, 2025

Amid the hostility, some comments tried to re-frame the fear narrative. One stated, “I’m only afraid of the criminals and illegal aliens Democrats let loose in my community.” Another countered, “No Adam, he wants you to be afraid for all your malfeasance and misdeeds… You betrayed the American people and should be held accountable.” This view reverses Schiff’s argument by stating that any fear is justified and is even directed at figures such as himself rather than Trump.

The bitter reaction to Schiff’s post highlights just how deeply the political divide runs. Schiff was trying to highlight a few silver linings in the resistance, but his message was mostly drowned out by accusations that he himself had contributed to the divisions. This exchange serves as a microcosm of the current mood, where the statements of high-profile players are immediately countered by age-old counter-narratives from their opposites. Given the nature of, and volume of responses, many seem to suggest that Adam Schiff himself forms the very model of the political behavior he laments. This online forum serves as the battleground where hope and fear are firmly contested. The situation has drawn comparisons to the pressure described around the Stephen Colbert show.