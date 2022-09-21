Adam Sandler Lays Out Some Wisdom While Talking About The Harsh Response Of Critics To His Movies

Adam Sandler is one of the most renowned people in Hollywood. Everyone knows who Adam Sandler is and everyone loves him. He is a veteran of the industry at this point and he has all but earned that spot. Getting his start from Saturday Night Live in the early 90s Sandler went onto star in countless movies.

While Sandler has done some serious work to prove his skill as an actor in movies such as Uncut Gems and Hustle, his work primarily stays in the region of light hearted comedies, such as 50 First Dates, Anger Management, Grown ups etc. which fans know and love all too well.

But despite having a massive following and so much love from the people, Sandler's movies have often received poor reviews from critics for having very similar tones and themes and even having the same actors since Adam has shown preference to work with his comedic peers such as Kevin James, David Spade, and Chris Rock etc.

Its not an unheard of tale as the audience reaction and critics reactions don't always line up and while Sandler received more than enough love from his massive fan base, surely harsh words from the critics can't be easy to hear?

Adam recently spoke up on the issue and laid out some wisdom for his followers that his dad once laid out for him. He explained it in the following words while speaking to AARP and being asked if the comments of the critics hurt him:

"Sometimes. Mostly because I invite all these amazing people I care about to make movies with me, and I wish they didn’t have to read s--- about whatever we’ve made. But I don’t get too shook up. I always remember something my father said. He was a tough bastard. He went through ups and downs in his life, like not having work for a year or two and not telling us. I recall one time that something didn’t go right for me. I bombed onstage or didn’t get an audition. I was upset and probably embarrassed. And he said, 'Adam, you can’t always be happy. People aren’t always going to like you. You’re going to fail.' I said, 'But I just want to be happy, man. I don’t want all that other crap.' He said, 'You won’t actually know you’re happy if you don’t feel that other stuff.'"