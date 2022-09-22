Adam Levine Is Making An Effort To Make Things Better Despite The Current Predicament

After being called out in public for cheating on his wife, Adam Levine is resolved to work on reconciling his marriage to Behati Prinsloo and mending their relationship.

Levine broke his silence on Tuesday over various reports that he had been unfaithful to Prinsloo, and now various sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the frontman for Maroon 5, 43, is making every attempt to patch things up between the two of them.

The artist denied in his statement that he had physically cheated on Prinsloo, who is 34 and pregnant with Levine's third child. However, he did admit that he had crossed the line.

He stated that he had done inappropriate things, including going behind her back. He was the first to recognize that he had acted in an idiotic manner. According to a source close to Prinsloo, the supermodel is still fully devoted to her family, even though she is still quite sad about what happened.

According to the source, Adam has a great deal of compassion and empathy for her feelings. He is exerting all of his efforts to make things better. He has stated on multiple occasions that he has no interest in getting a divorce.

However, Adam is aware that he made a mistake by agreeing to this marriage in the first place. According to the source, he is dedicated to Behati and wants to do what it takes to make things work.

In a video that went viral on TikTok on Monday, Instagram model Sumner Stroh made the allegation that she had been having an affair with Levine for the past year. Although Stroh did not disclose any dates for when the claimed relationship took place, she did post screenshots of what appear to be direct messages from the musician sent to her on Instagram.

There has been a lot said about me recently, and I feel the need to set the record straight. On Tuesday morning, he stated on Instagram that he had "bad judgment" in chatting with anyone other than his wife in ANY type of flirty manner. I apologize for this.