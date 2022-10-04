Adam Levine And Maroon 5 Were Performing For The First Time Since Many Women Accused Him Of Sexual Misconduct, And Behati Prinsloo Was Spotted Backstage

Page Six has learned that Adam Levine's girlfriend Behati Prinsloo was spotted backstage at the Maroon 5 gig in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

This was Levine's first public performance since allegations surfaced that he had been sending sexually suggestive direct messages to multiple women via Instagram while his pregnant wife was still in the hospital.

Celebrities such as Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Logan Paul, and Flavor Flav were in attendance when 43-year-old Levine performed at the MGM Grand Hotel as part of Shaquille O'Neal's charity extravaganza, The Event.

Speaking at the occasion, O'Neal openly defended the scandalized musician, whom he had earlier lauded amid the controversy. Adam and I go way back. The NBA great, who was married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 to 2011, said, "You know, I cannot be a hypocrite."

I know I wasn't the best husband, so my current prominence doesn't give me carte blanche to criticize others. He's lovely, helping kids out, and he's always been like way. He's doing well, and I'm delighted about that. Additionally, I hope for the best for him.

The 50-year-old ex-Los Angeles Lakers player was responding to allegations made by model Sumner Stroh, who, along with numerous other women, has accused singer Adam Levine of sending them inappropriate and flirtatious direct messages (DMs) on Instagram.

In a video posted to TikTok, Stroh claimed that she and the married musician, who is the father of Stroh's daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, had an affair for a year. The celebrity mommy is expecting her third child with her husband.

As time went on, Levine published a statement on his Instagram Story in which he admitted to sending improper texts. He, however, steadfastly denied having any sexual relationship with another person.