Adam Devine Made A Humorous Instagram Post In Which He Explicitly Said That He Is Not Adam Levine

People confused the actor from Pitch Perfect with the lead singer of Maroon 5, who was in the thick of an infidelity scandal at the time. So the Pitch Perfect star turned to social media on Friday to clear up the confusion.

I just wanted to post this and let you know that my wife, @chloebridges, and I are both doing well and keeping up a good pace. Devine, who is 38 years old, captioned a photo of himself and Chloe Bridges, whom he married in October of 2021, on Instagram.

I am not Adam Levine . He joked that he was a completely different and far poorer vocalist than him. Nevertheless, Sumner will be the name we give to our hypothetical child.

Ever since Adam Levine, 43, was accused of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, Adam Devine and a large number of other users of social media have been hurling jabs at Levine. So naturally, Devine's target is Levine.

After confessing earlier in the week on TikTok that she had an affair with a man married to Victoria's Secret model, the 23-year-old model became extremely popular on the platform.

Stroh said in an exclusive interview with Page Six that the sexual encounter occurred a year ago after she graduated from college.

In the video, Stroh asserts that the Memories singer contacted her again in June and inquired whether it would be okay for him to name his unborn child after her if she consented to the idea.

However, Levine instantly disputed the allegations, saying that even though he crossed a boundary by sending seductive messages to Stroh, it never went beyond that. Levine further stated that the allegations were false.

The singer from Payphone said he "used terrible judgment" when flirting with anyone other than his wife. "I spoke with people other than my wife in ANY flirty manner."