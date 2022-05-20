Actress Maggie Peterson dies. Actress Maggie Peterson, who recreated Charlene Darling on The Andy Griffith Show, died at the age of 82. Death came on May 15th. "She died peacefully, in her sleep, encircled by her family," relatives said on social networks.

Peterson was on The Andy Griffith Show from 1963 to 1966 and starred in spin-offs of the project, as well as other sitcoms. In 1987, after starring in the show The Wonderful World of Disney, she left the acting profession and worked at the Nevada Film Commission studio.

In December, Peterson was widowed by the death of her husband, jazz musician Gus Mancuso. They have been wedded for over 40 years. The comedy The Andy Griffith Show aired on CBS from 1960 to 1968, with a total of 249 half-hour episodes of the project.

