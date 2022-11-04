Actress Jennifer Aniston Demonstrates How She Achieves Her Signature Waves After A Shower

The actress from "Friends" took to social media to showcase her stunning loose waves while providing step-by-step hair instructions on Instagram. Aniston, who is 53 years old, achieved a natural appearance using her haircare line called LolaVie. After scrunching a product into her damp hair, she let her tresses air dry.

She captioned the brief video, "air dry and a tiny bit of @lolavie," in which she is seen applying her brand's natural lightweight hair oil, which retails for $32, and promises to revive the appearance of lifeless, broken, and dehydrated hair. Naturally, the actress best known for her role in Along Came Polly never appears to suffer from a lackluster mane or a hair day to forget.

Her famous pals quickly expressed their support for her once she made the announcement. Rita Wilson gushed about how much she cherished the waves and the natural airflow. The actress Michelle Pfeiffer sent a message that said "love!" with not one but three fire emojis, and Jenna Dewan referred to her as the most naturally lovely goddess. In the comments area, Naomi Watts and Isla Fisher expressed affection for each other.

Since she first appeared on Friends in the role of Rachel, Jennifer Aniston's hair has been the show-stopping feature of her appearance. Countless women have imitated her signature layered cut throughout the years.

The actress from The Morning Show created her hair care line called LolaVie in September 2021, with her first product being a glossing de-tangler. She capitalized on the public's admiration of her tresses to do so. Since then, she has branched out into other areas, including shampoos, conditioners, and other products.

This is not the first time Aniston has shown off her unprocessed tresses. She displayed her waves in a pair of makeup-free Instagram photographs she posted in January with the caption, "Okay, Humidity..." So let's go…., make sure to tag LolaVie.