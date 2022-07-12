Actor Lenny Von Dohlen Who Played Harold Smith On 'Twin Peaks' Dies

Actor Lenny Von Dohlen, who played Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, died at the age of 63. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Facebook of the actor's sister.

"The world lost a great man on July 5," von Lenny Von Dohlen's sister wrote. It is clarified that the cause of death is unknown.

Lenny Von Dohlen character Harold Smith was a friend of the series' heroine, Laura Palmer. It was to him that Laura gave her secret diary for safekeeping.

Twin Peaks lead singer Julie Cruise has died. In March 2018, she announced that she had been diagnosed with lupus and complained of severe pain.

Cruz's death was announced by her husband, Edward Grinnan. "She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. I played her the song Roam when she was dying. Now she will wander forever. Rest in peace, my love," he wrote on social media.

Twin Peaks actor Kenneth Welsh also died at the age of 80. Canadian actor Kenneth Welsh, best known for playing antagonist Windom Earle on Twin Peaks, died at the age of 80. It is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the actor's agent Pam Winter, Welch died at his home in a suburb of Toronto surrounded by loved ones on May 5. The cause of death was not specified.

"Ken was one of Canada's greatest actors of all time, with hundreds of memorable roles spanning decades. He will be greatly missed," the Alliance of Canadian Film and Radio Actors (ACTRA) said.

Welsh was born on March 30, 1942, in Ezhmonton, Alberta. He began his career as a participant in the Stratford Festival in Ontario.

In addition to his role in the TV series Twin Peaks, Welsh played the Vice President of the United States in the science fiction film The Day After Tomorrow, as well as in the biopic The Aviator, directed by Martin Scorsese.

