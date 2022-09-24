Actor Patti Harrison Takes To Instagram To Post Pictures From BTS Of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been running since August and it is up to episode 6 now and the show just keeps getting more and more hilarious with each episode. The latest episode sees Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk being invited to a wedding of her friend from high school, Lulu (played by Pattie Harrison) who she has since lost touch with.

Jen arrives all the same as she has been offered the role of a bridesmaid but when she arrives she gets a bunch of really humiliating duties assigned to her going from cleaning up by herself to ironing the groomsmen's shirts.

Things become much more interesting when super-powered influencer Titania shows up to the wedding to cause problems for Jen AKA She-Hulk and a brawl ensues between the two. As expected, She-Hulk wins the brawl and Titania is left to steal the cake and run away. Jen thinks that she might have caused an embarrassment to her high school friend but Lulu is just excited to have She-Hulk at her wedding and it all works out for everyone in the end and Jen ends up having a good time with the high school friends of hers who clearly did not like her at the start of the episode.

Pattie Harrison's performance s Lulu was loved by all the fans and after the episode aired, the actress took to Instagram to post images from behind the scenes of the shooting for the episode.

The images showed Tatiana Maslany with her face covered in motion-tracking markers in several different settings on set. There was also a picture with the face of She-Hulk on a stick in the middle of a scene which was a hilarious thing to see but it obviously serves the purpose of providing the actors with sight line. It tells them where the eyes of the CGI characters will be if they are to look the She-Hulk in the eyes while doing a scene with her.