Armie Hammer is an American actor who became famous thanks to the films Call Me By Your Name, The Agents of A.N.C.L., Death on the Nile, and many others. But lately, ARMY is known not for his roles but for scandals.

Last winter, one of the actor's mistresses posted on social networks a correspondence with Armie Hammer, in which he quite directly hinted at her cannibalism.

So, he asked the chosen one to remove the lower ribs so that he could eat them. And it turned out that this was not the only case. But the story didn't end there.

A few months later, the actor was accused of rape, which, according to the victim, happened in 2017. Shortly thereafter, Army quit all the projects he starred in and went to rehab for treatment.

For some time, nothing was heard of him. However, the other day, T.M.Z. Found out that Armie Hammer decided to change his profession.

He now works as a timeshare seller in the Cayman Islands. According to eyewitnesses, Hammer sat in the office and told the couple about the benefits of owning real estate in this paradise.

At the same time, he also calculated the cost for potential buyers. Journalists published footage of the actor advising clients.

Shortly after the scandal erupted, the ex-lovers accused the star of the film "Call Me By Your Name" of inappropriate behavior.

So, model Paige Lorenze said that once Army cut the letter "A" on her body with a knife. Moreover, he asked the chosen one to remove his ribs so that he could eat them.