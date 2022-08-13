According To Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green's Sons Adore Their Younger Brother Zane

On Good Morning America on Friday, Green and Sharna Burgess , both 37, discussed their parental views since having son Zane in June.

The Dancing With The Stars pro expressed excitement for this new phase, saying, "I'm thrilled for this revamped edition of me that is a loving, kind, committed mom." I'm eager to see where this new version of me takes me. I adore it.

"I adore having children. It's incredible, "Green, 49, continued. I enjoy parenting, but some people are better suited for other facets of life.

Burgess was delighted to reveal that Zane's elder brothers are "crazy" with him and that they even chose his clothes for his debut on the GMA!

The 6-week-old is Burgess' first child and Green's fifth son. Green is also the father of 20-year-old Kassius with Vanessa Marcil, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex-Megan Fox. Green told PEOPLE in June that his children were "extremely excited" to have a new family member.

"Every day, they verify on Sharna and speak to the infant while massaging her belly. The days are being counted down!" Green at the time disclosed.

"[The baby] is certainly coming into a hot household and family, and he'll be encircled by affection. It's thrilling."

Burgess shared on Instagram a few weeks back his experience of having an urgent c-section to deliver Zane. She was even more shocked by her healing after the "scary" event.

"I was unaware of how I would get well from this. My vaginal delivery, which I had anticipated, became a C-section. Honestly, I was hesitant to gaze at my body for the first time ." "She added a comment to the picture. "The wound and, my God, the swelling. Wow, I am completely unrecognizable, and my body has been through some major s—-, I thought as I stared, but of course it has. I developed a life within me."