According To Rumors, Victoria Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Inseparable And Engage In Constant Small-Talk

With the epithet Ice Girl now more likely to apply to her, the Spice Girls member can comfortably choose a new alias.

Who would have guessed that following the recent declaration of love, VictoriaBeckham and her daughter-in-law are suddenly engaged in a cold war? As it turned out, the April texts regarding Nicola Peltz 's adoption into the family were simply bogus, and the conflict between the women was brewing even prior to the wedding.

They don't communicate and can't stand each other. The insider recalls that the wedding preparations were appalling.

The daughter of New York millionaire Nelson Peltz did not meet Victoria at any point and did not want her prospective mother-in-law to be involved in preparing the event.

The 48-year-old Posh Spice was obviously unable to accept a new family member or appreciate the positive aspects of her young daughter-in-law due to her icy demeanor.

Now that everything has turned into a never-ending petty drama, mum has even stopped talking to her oldest son.

The British Tatler cover, which referred to Peltz as "the new Mrs. Beckham," provided the finishing touch. They haven't talked much in recent months, according to a source.

Perhaps the young actress experiences mother-daughter rivalry and is not pleased with the attention paid to her, especially on the day of her wedding.

We are hopeful that the adored women of the Beckham family will be able to reach a resolution.

Anyway! Brooklyn, Victoria, and Nicola have not commented on these allegations; nevertheless, it should be noted that Nicola and Posh Spice had previously appeared to be quite close. as when Victoria announced the engagement of Brooklyn and Nicola in 2020, saying,

"The news is SO wonderful! The engagement of @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz makes us ecstatic! We all adore you both very much and send you our love and best wishes for a lifetime of joy."