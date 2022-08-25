According To Reports, Sylvester Stallone Was Taken By Surprise When He Received Jennifer Flavin's Divorce Papers

Friends of Sylvester Stallone informed Page Six that he was "blindsided" by Jennifer Flavin's August 19 divorce file because they had appeared to be "so happy" together weeks earlier.

The "Rambo" actor has been filming in Oklahoma City for his next Paramount Plus series "Tulsa King," and according to acquaintances, Flavin, his wife of 25 years, has been present on set all the while. Sly was reportedly astonished to learn of the filing on August 18 when he was in Oklahoma.

"There isn't a kinder couple in the world," She has been going to see him when he is filming in Oklahoma City. Everything sounded wonderful, and it was. I don't know what happened," a source said to Page Six.

In her petition filed, submitted in Palm Beach, Florida, where the couple owns a home, Flavin, 54, started demanding that Stallone be forbidden from selling or transferring any assets throughout the divorce process. She also asserted that her husband had been involved in the intentional dissipation, depletion, and/or waste of marital property.

However, an insider with knowledge of the situation said: "I have no clue why Jennifer's lawyers included this in the divorce petition; it's just a complete falsehood. It's so ludicrous. Sly hasn't even made a T-shirt sale!

Stallone's comment to Page Six was sent by a spokesperson: "I love my family. These are personal difficulties that we are peacefully and quietly resolving.

A buddy claimed that Sylvester wanted to reconcile with Jennifer. She opted to make everything public, so I'm not sure what will happen right now. According to TMZ, the pair broke up following a contentious argument about a dog.

As "security for their family," Stallone, 76, allegedly wanted a new Rottweiler, but Flavin allegedly didn't want to get another pet.

According to reports, this sparked "an incredibly heated dispute that brought up other concerns" in their marriage; however, those problems were apparently not ones they couldn't resolve.