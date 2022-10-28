According To Reports, Gisele Bündchen Issued An Ultimatum To Tom Brady Regarding Their Marriage

According to reports, Gisele Bündchen issued an ultimatum to Tom Brady that could have disastrous consequences for their marriage.

The insider told Us Weekly on Thursday that Gisele had warned Tom that he needed to quit football and spend more time with the family, or she would leave him forever. She worries about him getting hurt too often and being robbed of future happiness. She's making this sacrifice for the sake of her kids.

Both Bündchen's and Brady's representatives have yet to respond to Page Six's inquiry for information. The NFL has gotten in the way of a relationship before, too. In September, Page Six said that the supermodel, age 42, and quarterback, age 45, had a huge dispute over his decision to come out of retirement and play football again.

An insider revealed at the time that Gisele had always been the primary caregiver in the family. It was previously decided that he would retire to devote more time to his family, but he later changed his mind.

In addition to his 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, Brady and Bündchen are parents to 14-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers great unexpectedly came out of retirement after only 40 days this year. I've learned a lot about myself over the past two months, and it hasn't been in the stands, he tweeted in March.

There will eventually be that time. However, now is not the time. In addition to my wonderful family, I have a wonderful group of teammates. They're the ones who make it all work. My 23rd season in Tampa. There's some stuff left over from last time.

We previously reported that as their marriage deteriorated, both Bündchen and Brady consulted with divorce attorneys. Then the ex-Secret Victoria's model was spotted without her wedding band, adding fuel to the rumors that she had already called it quits on her marriage.