According To Reports, Christina Aguilera And 8-Year Fiance Matthew Rutler Are Not In A Rush To Get Married

Christina Aguilera has no plans to wed guitarist Matthew Rutler anytime soon, according to Us Weekly, nearly ten years after they became engaged.

"At this time, there are currently no plans for a wedding. However, an insider revealed to the publication that Christina and Matt are content with their current situation. The unnamed insider continued, "They're one of the couples who do not require a paper to show their love for each other.

The insider said the couple is "genuine homebodies," explaining that "they love to go out and have date nights but also prefer to relax at home together like any regular couple."

It is well-known that the two fell in love while working together on the set of "Burlesque," a 2010 movie in which the now-41-year-old Aguilera played an aspiring singer who worked as a cocktail server until being taken under the wing of the club's owner, played by Cher. Assisting on the set was 37-year-old Rutler.

She shared a 14-year-old kid, Max, with music producer Jordan Bratman, with whom the "Genie in a Bottle" legend was going through a divorce.

Valentine's Day of 2014 saw the singer of "Come On Over Baby" accept Rutler's marriage proposal, and in August of that same year, the pair welcomed their daughter Summer Rain, who is now eight years old.

Aguilera "loves being a parent," the insider told Us Weekly, but it was hinted that the former "Voice" judge probably wouldn't be having any more children.

Christina is working to maintain her current physique and enjoys her recent tour in the United Kingdom. She's feeling fantastic and is once again doing what she loves, according to the tipper. The Post has contacted Aguilera's representatives for a remark.

