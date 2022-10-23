According To Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston Approached Him On Set About His Substance Addiction Problems While Filming Friends

In the middle of Matthew Perry's battles with sobriety, Jennifer Aniston has been there for him, and he has been grateful for her support. The actor, who only just disclosed that his extensive drug use nearly cost him his life, stated that his Friends co-star questioned him about his terrifying drug and alcohol usage when he was at the pinnacle of his profession.

According to a preview for Perry's interview with Diane Sawyer, which will air on October 28th, Aniston is shown telling Perry that they know he is drinking.

Imagine how terrifying that moment was, the woman, 53 at the time, said to Sawyer, adding that she was the one who reached out the most. I owe a lot of gratitude to her for doing that.

The star of Fools Rush In admitted in the same interview that he was abusing several substances, including 55 Vicodin, Methadone, Xanax, and an entire quart of vodka daily.

When the actor was 49 years old, his colon burst due to the excessive use of opioids, and the actor came dangerously close to losing his life due to his widespread drug consumption.

Despite Perry's initial assertion that he had had a gastrointestinal perforation, he ultimately spent five months in the hospital, spending two weeks in a coma, and used a colostomy bag for nine months after doctors gave him a 2% chance of survival.

I was placed on a device known as an ECMO machine, which is a piece of equipment that takes care of all the breathing for your heart and lungs. The term for this type of play is the "Hail Mary." In a separate interview with People, he stated that nobody survives anything like that.

The actor decided to quit drinking and seek help from a therapist when he was forced to wear a colostomy bag, an external bag used to store excrement, for almost an entire year. He stated to the outlet that owning one was a "hellish experience" due to the frequency with which they experienced failure.