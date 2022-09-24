According To Lamar Odom, It's Never Easy To See Khloé Kardashian On Keeping Up With The Kardashians In A Depressed State

The ex-NBA star commented during the launch of season 2 of The Kardashians, in which his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 38, gave birth to their second child. When Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together, the news of his infidelity and child with Maralee Nicols broke.

Odom, 42, told E! News that it was tough to see. Seeing someone, I care about so much in such distress is something I will always find difficult.

Kardashian and Odom tied the knot in 2009 and divorced the following year. However, Odom has made no secret of his desire to reconcile with the Good American tycoon even though the two had been apart for quite some time.

On Celebrity Big Brother, Odom promised to reach out to his ex-wife upon departure. However, Odom told a fellow houseguest, "No, I miss her so badly," when asked if he and Kardashian still keep in touch. The passage of time is something I really want to undo.

In 2018, Kardashian and Thompson, both 31, became parents to 4-year-old True. Despite their inconsistent connection, they made the decision to conceive a second child via surrogate in 2021. July saw the arrival of the newborn.

The delivery and fallout from Thompson's infidelity were depicted on Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians. According to Kardashian, the problem has been hanging over her head since last December. After experiencing daily bouts of depression and sadness, I can finally look forward to my baby's arrival and start living again. She felt like she could finally put the traumatic experience in the past.

Then she went on; Now I may begin the process of recovery. After figuring this out, I can now appreciate my life with two children. This is the first day of the beginning of something wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.