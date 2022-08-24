According To Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love And Thunder To Debut On Disney+, Released Date

As Thor: Love and Thunder transitions to television, Chris Hemsworth provided Marvel fans with some fascinating new information.

The movie, which also stars Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, and the 39-year-old actor, was announced to be streaming on Disney+ beginning Thursday, September 8, as part of the service's Disney+ Day.

Hemsworth captioned the image with a poster for the follow-up, "Prepare your sofas for the September 8 @DisneyPlus premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. #DisneyPlusDay."

The live-action Pinocchio, the Cars spin-off series Cars on the Road, a behind-the-scenes look at the development of Thor: Love and Thunder, and more will all be premiering on Disney+ Day.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder had its debut on July 8. It follows Thor as he embarks on a search for "inner peace" following the events of Avengers: Endgame and stars Hemsworth as the beloved deity.

He meets up with some well-known characters along the Road, such as King Valkyrie (Thompson), Korg (director and co-writer Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Portman). The film also contains Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher, a cosmic murderer who poses a menace to Thor and his pals.

Hemsworth reflected on his experience as Thor for more than a decade on the big screen, beginning with his 2011 solo superhero film, in a behind-the-scenes featurette that was posted on Instagram in June.

Hemsworth, whose 2009 screen test is also shown in the footage, said of his time playing the role, "I have loved every time I've portrayed the character. "It has now been ten years. It's really incredible to have the chance to complete another one, you know? It's going to be amazing."

The actor stated in his Instagram caption, "You have proven to us that Thor is still deserving for more than ten years. We're honored and thankful for your participation in this amazing trip. When you see #ThorLoveAndThunder, we absolutely can not wait to see you."