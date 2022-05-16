A woman who suffered a miscarriage after Travis Scott concert sues rapper. A woman who suffered a miscarriage after a crush at Travis Scott concert sues rapper

A woman who mourned a miscarriage after being trampled to death at a concert by 31-year-old American singer Travis Scott has filed a lawsuit against the rapper. It is reported by DailyMail.

Shanasia Williamson of Dayton, Ohio, revealed she was in early pregnancy when she attended the Astroworld festival with her husband, Jarav Owens. After a pandemonium broke out at the concert, which resulted in the death of 10 people, the woman was seriously injured.

After that, the victim had a miscarriage. The doctors who examined Williamson confirmed that the cause of the death of the unborn child was the injuries that the woman received during the concert. Then Shanasia Williamson and her husband sued Scott and the organizers of the festival, blaming them for what had happened.

“While attending the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed, resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her unborn child. In addition, Shanazia received injuries to her shoulder, back, legs, chest, and other parts of her body, ”the lawsuit against the performer says.

The document also alleges that the defendants failed to ensure adequate security and the presence of medical personnel and did not realize the dangers of organizing the event.

Earlier it became known that a documentary film would be made about the tragedy at the concert. The charge took place on November 5, 2021, at the Travis Scott Astroworld festival in Houston. It stayed half an hour, during which period more than 300 people were wounded. The victims of the tragedy were ten people, including a nine-year-old child.