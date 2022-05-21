A transgender person will appear in the new seasons of Doctor Who. Transgender actress Yasmine Finney to appear in new seasons of Doctor Who. The new seasons of the TV series "Doctor Who" will feature a transgender actress. It is reported by The Mirror.

The role of one of the main characters, the lady of time Rose, will be played by 18-year-old transgender actress Yasmin Finney. Previously, the girl starred in the movie "Heartbeat" on Netflix.

Doctor Who producer Russell T. Davis announced that the new series of the project will be released in 2023. The filmmaker stressed that the audience would definitely find out how another Rose could appear in the series.

"Welcoming Yasmin is an absolute joy. We all fell in love with her," Davis said. Finney herself thanked the producer who called her to shoot: "This show has found a place in the hearts of so many people, so the fact that the legendary Russell saw me as a trans actress made not only my year but my life."

Previously, transgender actresses Rebecca Root and Bethany Black have already been involved in the project. The role of the Doctor himself this time will be played by actor Nkuti Gatwa, the star of the TV series "Sex Education."

In May, Marvel Comics also introduced the transgender superhero Escapade. The company has introduced a transgender mutant that can move in space. They will be part of Marvel's lineup of LGBT characters. It has been revealed that Escapade will be dedicated to a 20-page comic created by American author Charlie Jane and produced by Anders Ro Stein and Ted Brandt.