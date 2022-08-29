A Royal Journalist Criticized Meghan Markle's Conversation With The Cut

The longtime royal writer alleges that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "learned no lessons" from their mistakes.

Richard Palmer, the royal correspondent for the Daily Express, wrote about some of the jaw-dropping times in the conversation after Markle's shocking cover story appeared on The Cut on Monday. Palmer believes that these incidents show that tone-deaf Harry and Meghan haven't learned any lessons.

The 41-year-old biracial former actress spoke about a number of topics, but perhaps the most "jaw-dropping" one concerned the "structure" of how pictures of her children were released to the public. She claimed that when she was a prominent member of the royal family, people used the opportunity to use racial slurs.

Markle said that the Royal Rota, the media pool that serves Queen Elizabeth II and her chain of succession, was expecting her to provide images of her now-3-year-old son, Archie.

She said in the report, "Why would I provide a photo of my child to the very people who are calling my children the N-word before I can share it with the people who love my child?" I'll play that game when you explain to me why that makes sense.

In a divisive sit-down conversation with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the "Suits" alum, who is also the mother of a 1-year-old girl named Lilibet, recently discussed the discriminatory press criticism that pushed her and her husband away from the royal family and away social media.

When asked about the cyberbullying at the time, Markle said it was "nearly unsurvivable" and that it even made her have suicidal thoughts.

The Duchess of Sussex also revealed Oprah Winfrey, 68, that the royal family had "conversations" about her son's skin tone prior to his arrival.

At the time, Harry, 37, chimed in, "I was a little shocked," adding that he was "never going to share" who had said anything disparaging about Archie's complexion.